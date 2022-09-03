Video: Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skills, gets props from Conor McGregor, UFC champs

Mark Zuckerberg knows his way around a boardroom, and he isn’t looking too shabby on the mats either.

The billionaire Meta Platforms CEO and Facebook founder shared a clip of himself training with MMA fighter Khai Wu on his social media, and the footage quickly went viral.

Check out Zuckerberg’s striking and submission skills for yourself:

Zuckerberg, 38, also promoted Wu’s upcoming fight, which takes place Saturday at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 in Wheatland, Calif., and airs live on UFC Fight Pass.

The response to Zuckerberg’s spar was highly positive as he received comments from Conor McGregor as well as UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling.

Read some of the fighter replies here: