Watch Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights from their UFC Paris clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.
Gane vs. Tuivasa took place Sept. 3 at Accor Arena in Paris. Ciryl Gane (10-1) and Tai Tuivasa (15-3) collided in the UFC Paris main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
Catch more video highlights below.
Nothing like a @BamBamTuivasa walk out— UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022
[ #UFCParis Main Event starts NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/CDch5Gn5p5
Showtime #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/scHfUi6Dlj— UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022
LISTEN TO THIS CROWD #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/6oDxfailuA— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 3, 2022
TUIVASA DROPPED GANE #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/vjmofvYKud— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 3, 2022
What. A. Round #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/6Qt0oEwRG5— UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022
THE HOMETOWN HERO JUST TORE THE ROOF OFF THE @ACCOR_ARENA!!!!— UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022
[ @Ciryl_Gane | #UFCParis ] pic.twitter.com/8jTZ5ndYqa
Soak it all in @Ciryl_Gane, this is your moment! #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/L0t6d2AxlM— UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022
All love between these absolute warriors #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/nCTZAjINiV— UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022
For a full round-by-round account of the main event, check out a live blog of the fight by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
