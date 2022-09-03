 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Watch Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights from their UFC Paris clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN.

Gane vs. Tuivasa took place Sept. 3 at Accor Arena in Paris. Ciryl Gane (10-1) and Tai Tuivasa (15-3) collided in the UFC Paris main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

For a full round-by-round account of the main event, check out a live blog of the fight by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

