‘A heavyweight Jon Jones’: Fighters react to Ciryl Gane finishing Tai Tuivasa in thrilling UFC Paris main event

Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa didn’t disappoint in the first UFC main event ever to take place in France.

Saturday’s UFC Paris heavyweight headliners threw down in an exhilarating striking battle that saw both men rock each other with powerful strikes on multiple occasions. Gane entered the bout as a heavy favorite, but Tuivasa proved to be more than game as he nearly finished Gane in the second round. However, Gane’s striking was as powerful and as accurate as ever, and after hurting Tuivasa in that same round, he turned it on in Round 3 to end the fight.

Gane, a former interim champion, was coming off of the first loss of his career after losing to Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title unification bout. With this win, he stays in the thick of the championship hunt.

Ngannou and UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards congratulated both fighters for their incredible performances, while featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski called Tuivasa “a hard bastard.”

The best compliment of all may have come from Derek Brunson, who said that Gane looked like “a heavyweight Jon Jones” on Saturday.

See more reactions to the heavyweight headliner and the rest of the main card below.

Prop to Tai for being a warrior and Congrats to Cyril !!!#UFCParis — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 3, 2022

What a fight!!!! congrats both men#UFCParis — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 3, 2022

@bambamtuivasa I love you ❤️ — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) September 3, 2022

Gane is the new era of heavyweights . So tactical and damaging .A heavyweight Jon Jones ! #UFCParis — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 3, 2022

Smart opening round from gane. Tai getting closer with the bombs towards the end of the round, and ganes chin right up in the air — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) September 3, 2022

WHAT A RD!!!! No other sport will ever draw these emotions out of me #UFCParis — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 3, 2022

Tais power is incredible, and those body shots from Gane are crazy — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022

What a round! Love watching both of these guys! — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) September 3, 2022

Holy crap what an awesome round of fighting! So much better when they don’t do defense — Funky (@Benaskren) September 3, 2022

Wild 2nd round Kongo/berry vibes almost… great scrap so far #UFCParis — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 3, 2022

Holy Macaroni!! What a round, these big boys are so bad ass!! #UFCParis — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) September 3, 2022

Damn! That was an exciting round! A huge overhand and massive body kick!!! #UFCParis — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) September 3, 2022

What’s a 2nd rnd! Tuivasa needs to work on recovery, he’ll succumb to the punches and go out in the 3rd if he doesn’t. 10-9 Gane for 2nd rnd. #UFCParis — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) September 3, 2022

Gaaaaawd damn!!! That was a vicious ending to a great back n forth scrap! #UFCParis — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 3, 2022

Beautiful main event two incredible fighters Tai’s stock only went up from this one ✊ — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022

That fight was insane, Tuvasa is like a tank!! Gane is so smooth — Funky (@Benaskren) September 3, 2022

Incredible from both guys. Huge respect — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) September 3, 2022

That teep feels like a ball ping hammer. Impressive @ciryl_gane — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) September 3, 2022

Madness! That was a great fight! #UFCParis — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 3, 2022

Both guys rose stock 1000x with that fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

Hurts to see Tai take the L but damnn what a freaking moment for Ciryl Gane!! #UFCParis — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) September 3, 2022

Gane just put on a clinic. Worked the body to eventually bring the hands in. This dude is better than what I initially thought #ufcparis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022

Tai is the man ! What heart, Cyril… just amazing. Hit him with everything but tai made him work for it. What an amazing fight. Thank you, Paris #UFCParis — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 3, 2022

Buckley would be best at WW I think ! #UFCParis — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 3, 2022

Imavov looks huge is that how big I look when I fight — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022

Imavov looks hugeeeee — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) September 3, 2022

Imavov doing a great job of using his significant reach advantage. Controlling the range very well #UFCParis — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) September 3, 2022

Buckley pouring it on. He knows he needs the finish. — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022

That last 30 seconds was outside a kebab shop in Leigh on a sat night. Great scrap all round — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) September 3, 2022

Shoutout to Buckley he left it all in there — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

Beautiful performance chase congrats on the win brotha — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022

I always knew if Chase Hooper moved to Russia and eat real food he would do great! #UFCParis — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 3, 2022

Kopylov hit the gas pedal — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022

Accurate and sharp finish from Kopylov to end the bout. Great finish #UFCParis — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) September 3, 2022

Man Nathaniel fought a perfect fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

Wood takes the first. Very good round from both guys #UFCParis — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) September 3, 2022

Grated, I don’t keep tabs on the smaller weight classes as much but wood has improved leaps and bounds #UFCParis — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) September 3, 2022

Glad wood has moved up he looks great at this weight ! Great fight by both but he was a step ahead all the time #UFCParis — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 3, 2022

Wood looking solid — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) September 3, 2022

Wood is a dawg @ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) September 3, 2022