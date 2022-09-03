 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘A heavyweight Jon Jones’: Fighters react to Ciryl Gane finishing Tai Tuivasa in thrilling UFC Paris main event

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new

Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa didn’t disappoint in the first UFC main event ever to take place in France.

Saturday’s UFC Paris heavyweight headliners threw down in an exhilarating striking battle that saw both men rock each other with powerful strikes on multiple occasions. Gane entered the bout as a heavy favorite, but Tuivasa proved to be more than game as he nearly finished Gane in the second round. However, Gane’s striking was as powerful and as accurate as ever, and after hurting Tuivasa in that same round, he turned it on in Round 3 to end the fight.

Gane, a former interim champion, was coming off of the first loss of his career after losing to Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title unification bout. With this win, he stays in the thick of the championship hunt.

Ngannou and UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards congratulated both fighters for their incredible performances, while featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski called Tuivasa “a hard bastard.”

The best compliment of all may have come from Derek Brunson, who said that Gane looked like “a heavyweight Jon Jones” on Saturday.

See more reactions to the heavyweight headliner and the rest of the main card below.

Nassourdine Imavov outlasts Joaquin Buckley

Roman Kopylov KOs Alessio Di Chirico

Nathaniel Wood impresses against Charles Jourdain

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting