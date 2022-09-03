 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Paris live blog: Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori

By Jed Meshew
/ new
Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori
Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

This is the UFC Paris live blog for Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori, the middleweight co-main event taking place on Saturday in Paris.

Whittaker most recently competed in February, losing a unanimous decision in his rematch with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. That loss puts Whittaker in a difficult position as the former champion has now twice fallen short against the current title holder, with no clear path back to the belt. A win over Vettori would secure his status as the second-best 185er in the world and be the first step in a long road back to the title.

Like Whittaker, Vettori has also dropped two fight to the current middleweight champion and as a result finds himself in a difficult spot in the 185-pound division. Most recently, Vettori defeated former title challenger Paulo Costa in an attempt to start the climb back to the belt, and a win over Whittaker would be a huge step in that path.

Check out the UFC Paris live blog below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting