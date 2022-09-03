UFC Paris live blog: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

This is the UFC Paris live blog for Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa, the heavyweight main event taking place on Saturday in Paris.

Gane enters this heavyweight bout looking to rebound from his first career defeat, a unanimous decision loss to champion Francis Ngannou this past January. Prior to that defeat, the former Muay Thai champion had won 10 in a row in MMA, including seven inside the UFC. In Tuivasa, Gane faces what, on paper, appears to be a good stylistic matchup for the former interim champion.

In contrast to Gane, Tuivasa has tasted defeated several times in his career, going on a three-fight losing skid inside the UFC just a few years ago. Since then though, “Bam Bam” has righted the ship, winning five in a row, all by stoppage, including his spectacular elbow finish of Derrick Lewis in February.

Check out the UFC Paris live blog below.