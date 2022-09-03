UFC Paris video: Cristian Quinonez debuts with first-round knockout, Khalid Taha protests stoppage

THE RIGHT HAND STUNNED HIM #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/kGaFEjttfv

Cristian Quinonez is now 1-0 in the UFC, though not without a little controversy.

The Contender Series bantamweight signing made a successful octagon debut Saturday at UFC Paris, cracking Khalid Taha with a right hand and finishing with ground-and-pound for a first-round TKO victory.

Watch the impressive finish above.

Taha immediately protested the stoppage, though replays showed that Taha looked to be badly hurt from the initial shot that caused him to drop to the mat. Referee Rich Mitchell officially waved off the bout at the 3:15 mark of Round 1.

Several fighters on social media also questioned the timing of the stoppage, including welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, who wrote, “That was early.”

That was early — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

Nice boxing but stopped waaaay too early #UFCParis — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 3, 2022

Maybe alittle early of a stoppage? Solid win for Quinonez — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) September 3, 2022

Regardless of Taha’s protestations, he now falls to 1-4 (1 NC) in the UFC. He has not won since defeating Boston Salmon in April 2019.

Quinonez improves to 17-3 as a pro and has now won five straight fights. He stepped in on 10 days’ notice as a replacement for French fighter Taylor Lapilus, who withdrew due to injury.