UFC Paris results: Nathaniel Wood outstrikes and outgrapples Charles Jourdain to win unanimous decision

Nathaniel Wood showcased his entire mixed martial arts arsenal with a dominant performance over Charles Jourdain to kick off the UFC Paris main card on Saturday.

Over three rounds, Wood landed numerous takedowns while also battering Jourdain on the feet as he looked incredibly impressive in his second foray at featherweight after spending most of his career competing at 135 pounds. When the fight was over, the judges scored the contest 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 with Wood getting the nod by unanimous decision.

“I feel incredible at this weight class,” Wood said afterwards. “There’s a new boy in town at 145. I suffer with anxiety very, very bad. I trained for Charles like I was fighting an absolute monster, which he is. Hats off to Charles, he’s one hell of a fighter.”

An early striking exchange gave way to a takedown from Wood, who looked to slow the action with his grappling as Jourdain battled to get back to his feet. Once Jordain was able to scramble back up from the canvas, he really started to put some power behind his strikes but Wood made him pay for his aggressiveness with a nasty overhand right that landed clean.

Jourdain was wobbled momentarily but Wood didn’t surge forward, which allowed the Canadian fighter enough time to recover and reset.

While Jourdain had the size and reach advantage, Wood was doing a great job closing the distance and landing punches in bunches on the inside. Not to be outdone, Jourdain was more than willing to meet him during those exchanges as he began unloading hooks to the head and then going back down to the body.

It seemed every time Jordain started to gain some momentum with his combinations, Wood would stop him dead in his tracks with a hard shot that landed clean. His best punch in the second round came with Jourdain launching several strikes in succession but Wood met him with a stiff left hook that landed flush on the chin.

The transitions from Wood were also flawless as he snatched takedowns and then blasted Jourdain with short inside punches or elbows as soon as the featherweights stoop up again. As time was running out, Wood was still snapping off combinations including a perfectly timed straight left followed by a right behind it that clipped Jourdain on the jaw to cap off his night.

Now 2-0 at featherweight, Wood appears to have found a better home for himself in his new division while looking better than ever as he moves forward in his UFC career.