UFC Paris Results: Gane vs. Tuivasa

MMA Fighting has UFC Paris results for the Gane vs. Tuivasa fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Paris Twitter updates.

In the main event of the UFC’s first-ever event in France, former interim champion Ciryl Gane faces off against Tai Tuivasa in a pivotal heavyweight battle. The Frenchman Gane hopes to rebound after dropping a unanimous decision in a title unification bout to Francis Ngannou. Across the cage, Tuivasa looks to continue his hot streak after winning five straight wins via KO/TKO, including a highlight-reel upset over Derrick Lewis.

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori face off in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC Paris results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast

William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda

Khalid Taha vs. Christian Quinonez

Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez