UFC Paris Results: Gane vs. Tuivasa

MMA Fighting has UFC Paris results for the Gane vs. Tuivasa fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Paris Twitter updates.
In the main event of the UFC’s first-ever event in France, former interim champion Ciryl Gane faces off against Tai Tuivasa in a pivotal heavyweight battle. The Frenchman Gane hopes to rebound after dropping a unanimous decision in a title unification bout to Francis Ngannou. Across the cage, Tuivasa looks to continue his hot streak after winning five straight wins via KO/TKO, including a highlight-reel upset over Derrick Lewis.
Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori face off in the co-main event.
Check out the UFC Paris results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori
Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov
John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast
William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens
Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)
Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley
Benoit Saint Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda
Khalid Taha vs. Christian Quinonez
Loading comments...