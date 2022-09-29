Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev headlines UFC Vegas 64 on Nov. 5 in Las Vegas

Surging featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev will headline UFC Vegas 64 on Nov. 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

MMA Fighting previously reported verbal agreements were in place for the matchup, which pits the No. 11 (Evloev) featherweight against No. 13 (Mitchell) in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. ESPN.com first broke news of the fight’s headlining status.

UFC Vegas 64 is expected to air on ESPN+ and marks the promotion’s third-to-last Las Vegas event before the end of this year.

The Ultimate Fighter 27 vet Mitchell has won six straight in the octagon, most recently outpointing Edson Barboza after a long layoff due to a hand injury. The Arkansas native and part-time rapper has so far used a smothering grappling attack to overpower his foes. Evloev, who is also 6-0 in the UFC with a recent win over Dan Ige, presents one of his toughest stylistic matchups to date.