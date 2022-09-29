Bo Nickal opens as astronomical favorite for debut UFC fight against Jamie Pickett

Bo Nickal has his first UFC fight booked, and expectations are sky high.

Oddsmakers at Best Fight Odds have set Nickal as a -1800 favorite following the announcement of his UFC debut, which takes place against Jamie Pickett (a +1100 underdog) at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Nickal is undefeated in three pro bouts so far, with none of his opponents making it past the 1:02 mark of Round 1.

The current odds translate to Nickal having a 94.74 percent chance of winning his fight. A $100 bet on Nickal returns a payout of $105.56.

The three-time NCAA Division-I wrestling champion made his amateur MMA debut in September 2021, winning two fights that year before turning pro this past June at an iKON FC event. There, Nickal defeated John Noland by 33-second knockout and was subsequently signed to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series.

According to Draft Kings, Nickal was a -2400 favorite for his first Contender Series fight against Zachary Borrego and a -1500 favorite for his second Contender Series fight against Donovan Beard at the Season 6 finale this past Tuesday.

Pickett (13-8) enters the UFC’s December pay-per-view on a two-fight losing streak. The 21-fight veteran has struggled inside the octagon, going just 2-4 with decision wins over Joseph Holmes and Laureano Staropoli. In his most recent outing this past September at UFC 279, Pickett lost to Denis Tiuliulin by second-round knockout.