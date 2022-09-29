 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Heck of a Morning: Should Bo Nickal get top 15 UFC opponent right away?

By Mike Heck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 10
Bo Nickal
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Bo Nickal is one of the sport’s highly touted prospects, and ahead of his eventual UFC debut, how high should the promotion go in terms of his first opponent?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Nickal’s incredible performance on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday, and whether or not he feels the UFC should throw him in against a top-15 opponent right away or choose to build him up. Additionally, topics include the PFL’s decision to put their season finale card in November on pay-per-view, the Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes matchmaking and why it’s not great matchmaking, the UFC’s lightweight division, the matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov being expected for the first main event of 2023 in the UFC, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting