ONE Championship results, videos: ‘Reug Reug’ scores ground-and-pound knockout, Tawanchai dethrones Petchmorakot

"Reug Reug" is BACK! Oumar Kane TKOs Batradz Gazzaev in Round 2! #ONE161 | #ONEChampionship

“Reug Reug” had to wait a long time to get back in the ONE cage and he didn’t disappoint once he was there.

Fighting for the first time since April 2021, Reug Reug a.k.a. Oumar Kane defeated Batradz Gazzaev with a furious ground-and-pound assault in the second round of their heavyweight bout at ONE Championship 161 on Saturday in Singapore.

Watch the impressive finish above.

After a competitive opening round that saw both fighters show off their grappling skills, it was the Senegalese wrestling champion who took control in Round 2, turning a Gazzaev takedown attempt into a takedown of his own and quickly advancing to top position. From there, Reug Reug rained down hammer fists on a trapped Gazzaev. Most of the blows landed against Gazzaev’s arms as he raised them in defense, but referee Herb Dean waved the bout off due to Gazzaev showing no indication that he was going to escape the predicament.

With the win, Reug Reug improved to 4-1, rebounding from a loss to Kirill Grishenko in his most recent fight.

Also scoring big wins on Saturday were Tawanchai, Roman Kryklia, and Tiffany Teo.

In the main event, Tawanchai won a unanimous decision over decorated kickboxer Petchmorakot to claim the ONE featherweight Muay Thai championship.

Tawanchai emerged victorious after five thrilling, back-and-forth rounds. It is the third straight win in ONE for the 23-year-old Thailand native.

Kryklia needed less than a round to put away veteran big man Guto Inocente and advance to the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix final. He battles Iraj Azizpour for the tournament crown after Azizpour won a unanimous decision over Bruno Chaves in the other semifinal.

Roman Kryklia punches his ticket to the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix final #ONE161 | #ONEChampionship





Teo won her second straight bout and improved to 11-2 as a pro with a first-round submission of Ritu Phogat.

Tiffany Teo makes a STATEMENT with a first-round submission of Ritu Phogat!#ONE161 | #ONEChampionship





Fast finishes kicked off the day at ONE Championship 161 as light heavyweight Ali Foladi improved to 3-0 with a first-round knockout of pro debutant Matheus Felipe, and Rodrigo Marello scored the fastest finish in a ONE submission grappling contest with a 15-second ankle lock of Ruslan Bagdasarian.

Ali Foladi starts ONE 161 with a WICKED first-round KO!#ONE161 | #ONEChampionship





15 SECONDS ⚡ Rodrigo Marello scores the fastest win in ONE submission grappling history!#ONE161 | #ONEChampionship





See ONE Championship 161 results below:

Tawanchai def. Petchmorakot via unanimous decision — Muay Thai

Roman Kryklya def. Guto Inocente via KO (punches and kick) (R1, 0:52) — kickboxing

Iraj Azizpour def. Bruno Chaves via unanimous decision — kickboxing

Saygid Izagakhmaev def. Zhang Lipeng via unanimous decision

Tiffany Teo def. Ritu Phogat via submission (rear-naked choke) (R1, 4:52)

Reug Reug def. Batradz Gazzaev via TKO (ground-and-pound) (R2, 2:15)

Alaverdi Ramazanov def. Capitan via split decision — Muay Thai

Sangmanee def. Zhang Chenglong via split decision — Muay Thai

Ferrari Fairtex def. Han Zi Hao via unanimous decision — Muay Thai

Rodrigo Marello def. Ruslan Bagdasarian via submission (ankle lock) (R1, 0:15) — grappling

Ali Foladi def. Matheus Felipe via KO (punch) (R1, 4:20)