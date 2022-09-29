Between the Links: Bo Nickal arrives, next for Yoel Romero, UFC Vegas 61 vs. Bellator 286

Bo Nickal impressed the masses once again at Tuesday’s season finale of Dana White’s Contender Series, and then called out Khamzat Chimaev. We now know that Nickal will debut against Jamie Pickett, but did the matchmakers get his debut opponent right?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel reacts to Nickal’s quick submission win and what his future looks like in the middleweight division. Additionally, topics include Yoel Romero’s devastating KO of Melvin Manhoef at Bellator Dublin, and where the promotion should go with “Soldier of God” next, Bellator 286 this Saturday and if it is the best card of the weekend top to bottom, if the featherweight championship headliner is actually the most interesting fight on the card, UFC Vegas 61, the stakes in the main event between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan, the event being closed off to fans and media, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the BTL championship matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and the returning Phoenix Carnevale.

Watch the show live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you miss the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.