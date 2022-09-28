Christian Lee faces Kiamrian Abbasov in champ vs. champ fight to headline ONE on Prime Video 4

ONE lightweight champion Christian Lee looks to claim a second title when he moves up to welterweight in a champion vs. champion battle against Kiamrian Abbasov in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 4 on Nov. 18.

ONE Championship officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

A martial arts prodigy who started competing professionally when he was still a teenager, Lee has been a mainstay at ONE since making his debut back in 2015. After initially starting his career as a featherweight, Lee moved up to lightweight and has been a force of nature ever since.

Lee has gone 7-1 in his last eight fights with his only loss coming in a controversial decision to Ok Rae Yoon, a setback he avenged with a vicious second-round knockout in his most recent outing.

Now Lee will move up to welterweight in an attempt to become a two-division champion just weeks after his sister Angela Lee tries to do the same when she headlines ONE on PRIME Video 2 against Xiong Jingnan this Friday.

As for Abbasov, he returns to defend his title after coming up short in his own bid to win a second title after falling to ONE middleweight champion Reinier de Ridder in February.

Prior to that loss, Abbasov had rattled off five consecutive wins in ONE Championship, including stoppage victories over Yushin Okami, Zebastian Kadestam, and James Nakashima.

More details and fights for the Nov. 18 card will be announced at a later date.