Invicta FC 49: Delboni vs. DeCoursey live stream

Check out live stream video for Wednesday’s Invicta FC 49 event, which includes a main event for the promotion’s atomweight title.

The all-women’s promotion heads to Hinton, Okla. for the fight card, which will be capped off by Jessica Delboni putting her Invicta atomweight title on the line for the first time against Jillian DeCoursey.

Delboni captured the title in a rematch with former champion Alesha Zappitella at Invicta FC 45 in January. Zappitella won the first meeting via controversial split decision in May 2021, which led to Delboni capturing the one-night Phoenix tournament less than a month later.

DeCoursey earned her title shot with a 61 second TKO win over Lindsey VanZandt at Invicta FC 47 in May.

Watch the stream above beginning at 8 p.m. ET and get the full fight card below.

Jessica Delboni vs. Jillian DeCoursey - atomweight title fight

Maiju Suotama vs. Ketlen Souza

Liz Tracy vs. Valesca Machado

Hannah Guy vs. Kaytlin Neil

Poliana Botelho vs. Helen Peralta

Brittney Cloudy vs. Monsterrat Rendon

Nadia Vera vs. Shauna Bannon