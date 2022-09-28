No Bets Barred: Should you fade Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 60? A heated debate

It’s a busy week in the world of MMA with the UFC returning for UFC Vegas 61 and Bellator putting out one of its better efforts of late with Bellator 286, and so the No Bets Barred boys are back to cover all of your gambling needs.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew get into a contentious discussion surrounding the UFC main event fight between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan before diving into their full slate of bets this week which includes wagers on every single fight on the UFC card, plus a chunk of Bellator action as well. And as an added bonus, Conner and Jed get derailed talking about their own experiences getting into fights on the mean streets of Athens, GA.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.