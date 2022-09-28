Video: Alex Pereira mocks Israel Adesanya’s tennis ball drills with hoverboard sparring

UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira continues to take shots at undisputed UFC champion Israel Adesanya ahead of their UFC 281 clash at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 12.

The 185-pound titleholder posted a video on his YouTube page showing how “strong and fast” he is during a speed and reaction drills after one of his sparring sessions at City Kickboxing in New Zealand. One of the drills involve dodging tennis balls thrown at him.

Pereira, who challenges “The Last Stylebender” in New York after defeating Sean Strickland by first-round knockout — and defeating Adesanya twice in kickboxing in 2016 and 2017 —, took on social media to post a video training boxing on a hoverboard. Pereira recently posted a video showing off his archery skills, using a soccer ball as target for his bow and arrow exercise.

“Training with tennis ball is ready, I want to see [him] train boxing on a overboard,” Pereira wrote in Portuguese.

Watch both videos below.