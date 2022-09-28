Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva poster released

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is a month away and the hype train is at full speed.

On Wednesday, an official poster was released for the upcoming boxing bout between the YouTuber-turned-fighter and MMA legend Anderson Silva, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz.

See the poster here:

31 days to #PaulSilva - official poster.



I’m respectfully exterminating The Spider in Phoenix Arizona, live on pay-per-view. pic.twitter.com/UtHPZ0FHk1 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 28, 2022

Paul tweeted out the official poster along with the following caption:

I’m respectfully exterminating The Spider in Phoenix Arizona, live on pay-per-view.

The event airs live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Paul, 25, looks to go 6-0 as a professional boxer and make his first appearance of 2022 after bouts with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through earlier this year. “The Problem Child” holds notable wins over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Silva returned to the boxing ring in June 2021, when he scored a split decision win over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He followed that performance with a first-round knockout of fellow UFC legend Tito Ortiz in September. The 47-year-old holds a 34-11 (1 NC) pro record in MMA and own the record for the most consecutive successful defenses of the UFC middleweight title at 10.