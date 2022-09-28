Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco 3 headlines first PFL pay-per-view card on Nov. 25

The PFL Finale is set for Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York with a 12-fight card headlined by Kayla Harrison going up against Larissa Pacheco with the main card taking place on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

PFL officials announced the full card on Wednesday along with the news that the card would be on pay-per-view rather than ESPN or ESPN+. There’s no word yet on the cost of the pay-per-view.

Harrison will clash with Pacheco in the lightweight finals, which serves as the main event for the entire card. Undefeated in her MMA career, Harrison has continued to roll over the competition at 155 pounds and she already holds a pair of decision wins over Pacheco in their previous meetings.

That said, Pacheco has looked better than ever while going 3-0 with three knockouts in the latest PFL season.

The main card will also feature several of the final fights in other divisions across the PFL including the featherweights where Brendan Loughnane will clash with Bubba Jenkins.

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel will determine the heavyweight champion for 2022 while Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Stevie Ray meet in a battle of ex-UFC fighters in the lightweight finals.

The card will also feature a previously announced featherweight matchup pitting two more UFC veterans against each other as Marlon Moraes takes on Shane Burgos.

The PFL also teased another “showcase” fight that will be added to the pay-per-view broadcast but there’s no word on who will be involved in that matchup.

The undercard for the PFL finals will broadcast on ESPN+ with the headline fight featuring two-time PFL champion Natan Schulte taking on Jeremy Stephens in a lightweight bout. Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh will also make his PFL debut in an amateur bout against Tom Graesser.

Here’s the full lineup for the PFL Finale card along with start times and broadcast information

PFL World Championship

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV 8 p.m. ET)*

Women’s lightweight finals: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Featherweight finals: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes

Heavyweight finals: Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Lightweight finals: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray

Welterweight finals: Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor

Middleweight finals: Robert Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov

PRELIMS (ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET)**

Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser (amateur)

* Showcase fight still to be added to main card

** Showcase fight still to be added to prelim card