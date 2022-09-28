The MMA Hour With Eddie Alvarez, Scott Coker, John Hathaway, and Chris Avila

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2 p.m.: Eddie Alvarez joins to talk about his exit from ONE Championship and his next career step.

2:30 p.m.: John Hathaway talks about his return to MMA after an eight-year layoff due to a battle with ulcerative colitis.

3 p.m.: Bellator President Scott Coker returns to talk about the promotion’s recent trip to Ireland, Bellator 286, the future of Fedor Emelianenko and more.

3:30 p.m.: Chris Avila talks about his fight with Dr. Mike on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

4 p.m.: Best bets for UFC Vegas 61 and more.

