DWCS highlight: Mateus Mendonca flatlines Ashiek Ajim in brutal 48-second knockout

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Mateus Mendonca got the Season 6 finale of DWCS off to a concussive start with a 48-second knockout of Ashiek Ajim.

Ajim’s head bounced off the canvas after he took a straight right to the back of the ear and then got clipped by a left hook. By the time referee Mark Smith intervened, Medonca had already landed an unnecessary hammerfist to his unconscious opponent’s jaw.

It was the 10th-fastest knockout in Contender Series history, broadcasters announced immediately after the finish, which can be seen above.

More angles of the knockout can be seen below.

Mendonca paid tribute to his gym, Chute Boxe, and its champion Charles Oliveira as he extended his unbeaten streak to nine pro fights. Ajim saw a three-fight winning streak snapped.

Mendonca is all but assured to receive a UFC contract for his work in the final event of the Season 6 Contender Series, which took place Tuesday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

