Marlon Moraes returns from retirement to face Shane Burgos on PFL Finale card

One-time UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes is officially returning from retirement to ink a deal to join the roster at the PFL and he already has his first opponent.

Moraes is expected to clash with fellow UFC veteran Shane Burgos in a featured featherweight fight on the upcoming PFL Finale card that will take place on Nov. 25, A location for the card has not been determined yet.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday with verbal agreements in place from both athletes. ESPN initially reported the news.

Moraes will comeback less than six months after he announced his retirement from the sport following four consecutive losses in the UFC. Prior to a 1-5 run in his last six fights, Moraes was a terror in the bantamweight division after racking up four straight wins including knockouts over Aljamain Sterling and Jimmie Rivera.

Now the Brazilian born fighter will move up to compete at featherweight with plans to join the PFL season in 2023.

As for Burgos, he became the latest high profile free agent to sign with the PFL after he hit free agency following the conclusion of his most recent deal with the UFC. Burgos is currently riding a two-fight win streak after beating Charles Jourdain and Billy Quarantillo in back-to-back fights before leaving the UFC.

Moraes vs. Burgos will join the PFL finale card that will also feature championship bouts across every division in the promotion with the winners all earning a $1 million prize.