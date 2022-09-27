Heck of a Morning: What should headline UFC 282 and UFC 283?

With glaring holes in the main event slots for December’s UFC 282 and January’s UFC 283 events currently, what fights could fill those slots — especially with so much lack of clarity in the heavyweight division?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers questions about what could headline those two PPV events, how Jon Jones factors into things, what could happen if Francis Ngannou doesn’t re-sign with the UFC, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Khamzat Chimaev’s next move, where Eddie Alvarez could end up after parting ways with ONE, the stacked UFC 280 lineup in October, the loaded up weekend slate with upcoming events from the UFC, Bellator, ONE, BKFC, and more, what would be one singular main card to put together from those, some of the best women’s fights of all-time, and more.

