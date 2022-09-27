Martin Batur gets year suspension, ONE Championship 160 win overturned to no-contest after positive PED test

Martin Batur’s first victory under the ONE Championship banner is no more.

The promotion announced on Thursday that Batur (7-3, 1 NC) has been suspended for one year following a positive drug test for an androgenic anabolic steroid, a banned substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency guidelines. Additionally, the Croatian heavyweight competitor’s first-round TKO win over Paul Elliott at ONE Championship 160 in August has been overturned to a no-contest.

Per ONE, the sample was collected and processed by the International Doping Tests & Management, and Batur will be subject to in and out of competition testing in the future. It is also the first positive test since ONE implemented its new drug testing program in August.

Prior to his ONE debut, Batur had been victorious in three straight, and six of seven, with the lone loss on that stretch to current UFC heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic. Following the loss to Rakic, Batur had taken five years off from pro MMA competition before returning to pick up a submission win, and a pair of TKO finishes before getting his shot with ONE Championship.

Elliott (3-1, 1 NC) is still searching for his first promotional victory.