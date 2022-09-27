Nate Diaz video blog shows backstage chat with Dana White following UFC 279 win: ‘This is always your f****** house’

UFC President Dana White let Nate Diaz know that the octagon door is always open for him should he want to return to the UFC.

In Diaz’s latest UFC 279 Road 2 War video blog, the series showed behind the scenes footage of, as of now, his final UFC fight where he submitted Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of the main event. Following the victory, White entered the locker room to chat with Diaz and members of his team. Before exiting, White sent Diaz his best wishes and let him know that he’s got the Stockton native’s back no matter what.

“Congrats. Good luck with everything, man. This is always your f****** house. If you need anything... whatever you need, it’s your house kid,” White told Diaz.

Additionally, the blog shows Diaz’s older brother Nick Diaz emulating Ferguson, while also letting his younger brother know what ways to make his opponent uncomfortable should “El Cucuy” shoot for a takedown, as well as a celebratory backstage meeting with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, and more.

Check out the full video above.