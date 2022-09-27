 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DWCS Season 6: Week 10 Results

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 10 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the 10th and final week of the sixth season on Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.

In the main event, middleweights Bo Nickall and Donovan Beard face off for a UFC deal.

Check out DWCS Season 6: Week 10 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ LIVE now)

Bo Nickal vs. Donovan Beard

Sam Patterson vs. Vinicius Cenci

Freddy Emiliano Linares vs. Jack Jenkins

Rafael Ramos Estevam def. Joao Elias via TKO (ground and pound) - Round 2, 2:25

Mateus Mendonca def. Ashiek Ajim via KO (punches) - Round 1, 0:48 | Watch finish

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting