MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the 10th and final week of the sixth season on Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.

In the main event, middleweights Bo Nickall and Donovan Beard face off for a UFC deal.

Check out DWCS Season 6: Week 10 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ LIVE now)

Bo Nickal vs. Donovan Beard

Sam Patterson vs. Vinicius Cenci

Freddy Emiliano Linares vs. Jack Jenkins

Rafael Ramos Estevam def. Joao Elias via TKO (ground and pound) - Round 2, 2:25

Mateus Mendonca def. Ashiek Ajim via KO (punches) - Round 1, 0:48 | Watch finish