Fighter vs. Writer: Aaron Pico finally ready to become champion; Max Rohskopf details return after being ‘done’ with MMA

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Bellator 286 fighters Aaron Pico and Max Rohskopf join the show.

Once touted as possibly the best prospect to enter the sport of mixed martial arts, Pico faced more than a few hurdles living up to his full potential after starting his career with a 4-3 record. Nobody gave up hope on Pico but he still had to rebuild himself, and now he stands on the precipice of title contention with his upcoming fight against Jeremy Kennedy.

For all the wins Pico has amassed recently, is he finally ready to ascend to the top of the featherweight division and become champion? Pico addresses those expectations and he also offers some advice to another super prospect, Bo Nickal, who has been receiving similar praise early in his fight career.

Also on the show this week, Max Rohskopf joins the show for the first time to preview his upcoming return to action after inking a deal to join the Bellator roster.

Rohskopf is best remembered for his short stint with the UFC that ended after he wouldn’t leave his corner at the end of the second round and was branded a quitter before being released from the promotion.

At that point, Rohskopf was done with fighting and had no intentions of ever making a return to the cage, but what changed and how did it eventually lead him to Bellator? Hear that from Rohskopf, along with his own struggles with mental health and how he wants to help fight back against the stigma for other fighters seeking similar help.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!

