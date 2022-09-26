Jake Paul, Logan Paul betting favorites to be Nate Diaz’s next opponent

Nate Diaz’s first opponent in his post-UFC life is likely going to be one of the Paul brothers, according to oddsmakers.

Both Jake Paul and brother Logan Paul are currently the odds-on favorites to face Diaz next, with Jake topping the list at +150 odds and Logan coming in second at +400, according odds posted Monday by online bookmaker BetOnline. Diaz and Jake Paul have publicly flirted with one another over a potential bout for months, with Diaz saying just last week that the 25-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer is “for sure” on his radar for a next move.

A betting line of +150 means a $100 bet would earn a profit of $150 if it cashes.

Diaz fought on the final bout of his UFC contract with his fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson in UFC 279’s main event, bringing an end to his 15-year run with the company that saw him transform into one of the biggest stars in MMA.

Jake Paul is currently slated to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz. His older brother, Logan, has been making waves in the WWE recently but has ring experience as well, having memorably fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a decision in an eight-round exhibition boxing match in 2021.

Complete updated odds for Diaz’s next opponent can be seen below, which include Conor McGregor, Mayweather, Mike Tyson, and more.