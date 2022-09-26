Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn in the works for UFC 283

A featherweight showdown between Josiane Nunes and Zarah Fairn is in the works for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. Both sides have agreed but contracts have yet to be issued.

UFC 283 takes place at Jeunesse Arena live on pay-per-view.

Nunes vs. Fairn was originally booked for April 2021, but was removed from the UFC Vegas 24 lineup after Fairn missed weight by eight pounds for a scheduled 139-pound catchweight contest.

Nunes (9-1) is riding an eight-fight winning streak dating back to 2015, a run that includes back-to-back UFC wins over Bea Malecki and Ramona Pascual. “Josi” pocketed a Performance of the Night bonus for her first-round knockout of Malecki at bantamweight before moving up to 145 pounds.

Fairn (6-4) signed with the UFC after winning three straight in 2017 but has since lost twice under the UFC banner, a pair of first-round stoppage defeats to UFC title contenders Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer. “Infinite” hasn’t competed since February 2020.