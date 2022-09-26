Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji announced for Nov. 13 exhibition boxing bout in Dubai

Floyd Mayweather’s big money boxing tour continues.

YouTube star Deji and the Global Titans promotion announced Monday that Mayweather and Deji will compete in an exhibition boxing bout on Nov. 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Watch a clip of the announcement below:

The news comes as little surprise as Mayweather previously mentioned that a meeting with the social media standout-turned-boxer will take place before the end of 2022. Mayweather, 45, has competed in a series of exhibition boxing bouts since retiring in 2017 following a win over UFC star Conor McGregor that improved his pro record to 50-0.

This past weekend, Mayweather defeated RIZIN’s Mikuru Asakura by second-round TKO in an exhibition match in Saitama, Japan. He has also participated in exhibition matches against YouTuber Logan Paul and kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa.

Deji, 25, has competed in four exhibition boxing matches, including a bout against Jake Paul in 2018. He scored his first win this past August at an event headlined by his older brother KSI, defeating Fousey by TKO (retirement) in Round 3. Currently, Deji has over 17 million subscribers across his various social media platforms.