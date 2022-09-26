 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim added to UFC 283 in Brazil

By Guilherme Cruz
UFC Fight Night: Lazzez v Loosa
Mounir Lazzez (right) will face Gabriel Bonfim in Brazil.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Mounir Lazzez and Gabriel Bonfim are set to meet at the UFC’s upcoming pay-per-view show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting after Bonfim announced the match-up on his social media.

Lazzez (11-2) won a decision over short-notice replacement Ange Loosa in his most recent octagon appearance this past April, bouncing back from a stoppage defeat to Warlley Alves in January 2021. The former Brave CF super lightweight (165 pounds) title contender is 2-1 in the UFC at welterweight.

Bonfim (13-0) won the LFA welterweight belt the past March and earned a contract with the UFC by finishing Trey Waters with a Von Flue choke at Dana White’s Contender Series earlier this month. The 25-year-old scored all of his wins by stoppage, including 10 submissions and three knockouts.

UFC 283 will mark the return of the company to Brazil after nearly three years — and first show in Rio de Janeiro since May 2019 — and kick off the new broadcast partnership in the country, leaving Globo for Band and debuting the Fight Pass platform in Brazil.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.

