Video: DWCS veteran Edivan Santos scores wild faceplant knockout in Brazil

Brazilian heavyweight Edivan Santos scored a vicious knockout of Alison Vicente in their bout at Sunday night’s Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil.

Santos — who fell short in his September 2021 appearance at Dana White’s Contender Series, losing to Rizvan Kuniev — flattened Vicente just 86 seconds into the second round. Vicente pretended to be hurt from an oblique kick, but then went unconscious courtesy of a devastating right hand from Santos seconds later.

Watch the finish below.

Edivan Santos KO2 Alison Vicente - FMS 2 pic.twitter.com/8coP0f31x2 — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) September 25, 2022

Fight Music Show is taking place in a 45,000-seat soccer stadium in Curitiba and features the boxing debut of Cris Cyborg in the co-main event. Thor Silva, son of legendary MMA fighter Wanderlei Silva, also won his amateur MMA debut via first-round knockout on the card (watch here).

Former WBO and WBA champion Acelino Freitas faces vale tudo veteran Jose Landy-Jons in a boxing exhibition in the headliner.

Check the complete Fight Music Show 2 results here.