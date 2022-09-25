Jake Paul calls out Floyd Mayweather for ‘ruining his legacy’ after latest RIZIN win: ‘Stop wasting your fans’ money’

Jake Paul wants a piece of Floyd Mayweather after the boxing legend’s latest exhibition win.

Mayweather, 45, scored a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura at Sunday’s Super Rizin headliner, downing the MMA veteran with a two-punch combination after a surprisingly competitive opening few minutes. The bout was Mayweather’s fourth exhibition match since his retirement from boxing in 2017, following past exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa, Don Moore, and Logan Paul, all of which either ended in Mayweather wins or were not officially scored.

And boxing’s most prominent Paul brother has seen enough.

“Alright, ladies and gentlemen, picture this: It’s 2022, Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy fighting no-name guys, wasting his fans money, wasting his fans time,” Jake Paul said Sunday on social media. “He doesn’t even know the names of the guys he’s fighting ... to make some money to pay his tax bills. Floyd Mayweather telling Jake Paul that you will only fight Jake Paul if he comes down to his weight, 140 pounds or something. I can’t believe what’s going on in the world. I can’t believe this is real.

“Floyd, I will fight you. And you know that’s one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. I weigh 175, you weigh 165 — we can get that done, make a couple $100 million. But what will your excuse be? You didn’t care what my brother weighed, so why do you care what I weigh? Oh, because you know — you know what’s going to happen. I want to say, ‘I’ve got your 0.’ I don’t want to just say, ‘I’ve got your hat.’ I got your 0.

“But you’re going to find a way to dance around this. You’ve said, ‘Oh, once he finds a professional fighter, he’s going to get destroyed. It’ll be back for him.’ Why not let that be you? The best ever. There’s only one Mayweather. But he’s scared to fight Jake Paul. It’s 2022, I can’t believe what the f***’s going on, guys. Goddammit.”

Paul followed up with further messages on Instagram pointing out that Mayweather “didn’t care about the 35-pound weight difference” between him and Paul’s brother.

“Floyd let’s meet in the middle. I’m 175. You 165. Stop wasting your fans money by giving them fights they know you will win against no name people.”

Paul, 25, memorably drew Mayweather’s fury by stealing his hat in a 2021 run-in ahead of the legend’s fight against Logan Paul.

Paul is currently slated to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz. The popular YouTuber has been linked to MMA superstar Nate Diaz as well, but could Mayweather be the next big name to get drawn into the Paul orbit?