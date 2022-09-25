 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 281 poster released featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, more

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA: JUL 02 UFC 276 Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Israel Adesanya headlines one of the most anticipated cards of the year.

The UFC middleweight champion is set to take on longtime rival Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at the fabled Madison Square Garden arena in New York. Adesanya and Pereira have history together dating back to their days as professional kickboxers, with Pereira going 2-0 over Adesanya in their series, capped off by a highlight-reel knockout in the 2017 rematch.

Adesanya and Pereira have both been perfect at 185 pounds thus far in the UFC runs, with Pereira going 3-0 in the promotion and “The Last Stylebender” winning his first 12 appearances at 185 pounds, including five defenses of his UFC title.

Check out the official poster for their UFC 281 collision below.

UFC 281 also features a strawweight title bout between reigning champion Carla Esparza and former titleholder Weili Zhang, as well as a marquee match between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and ex-Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

Poll

What’s your most anticipated fight of UFC 281?

view results
  • 45%
    Adesanya vs. Pereira
    (9 votes)
  • 5%
    Esparza vs. Zhang
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Poirier vs. Chandler
    (10 votes)
  • 0%
    Other
    (0 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

