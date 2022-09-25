Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.
Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
Catch all the video highlights below.
A right hand from Floyd just before the bell brings an end to the bout, and Asakura suffers his first KO loss ‼️— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022
BIG SHOTS FROM MIKURU ASAKURA‼️— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022
A very competitive first round— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022
THE FINAL FACE OFF.— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022
That was... something— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022
Mikuru emerges from his locker room...— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022
The time is now.
The champ is sharp as ever on the pads— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022
The Pacman himself (@MannyPacquiao) makes his walk to the RIZIN ring ahead of the main event ‼️— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022
For more on Mayweather vs. Asakura, check out the live blog below from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.
Round 1: Asakura flicking out punches early, Mayweather patiently walking him down. He dodges out of the way of an Asakura body shot. There’s the jab by Mayweather. Asakura ducks in and lands a body shot. Mayweather with plenty of head movement. Asakura probing with his jab, he throws a heavy left that Mayweather blocks. Mayweather with a body shot. Asakura throwing haymakers, nothing connecting. Mayweather to the body again. He hits the body again and Bayless tells Mayweather to get the shots higher. Mayweather slips in a glancing right hand before the bell.
Round 2: Mayweather advancing as he did in Round 1. Asakura fires a jab. Mayweather with a clean right hand down the middle. Asakura headhunting, Mayweather’s defense holding up. Another right hand lands for Mayweather. He might be figuring Asakura out. Body shot by Mayweather, then another. Asakura just absorbing these, but not answering with much of his own offense. Mayweather’s hands are low, he looks unconcerned with Asakura’s jab. Asakura connects with a lunging right hand, that was definitely felt. Mayweather all smiles. He avoids an Asakura combo. Asakura complains of a low shot. Big right by Mayweather. Another right for Mayweather, but Asakura pops him with a straight left. Mayweather lands another right at the bell and Asakura goes down. He looks hurt. The referee waves it off!
