Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.

Catch all the video highlights below.

A right hand from Floyd just before the bell brings an end to the bout, and Asakura suffers his first KO loss ‼️



— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

BIG SHOTS FROM MIKURU ASAKURA‼️



— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

A very competitive first round



— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

THE FINAL FACE OFF.



— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

That was... something



— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

Mikuru emerges from his locker room...



The time is now.



— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

The champ is sharp as ever on the pads



— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

The Pacman himself (@MannyPacquiao) makes his walk to the RIZIN ring ahead of the main event ‼️



— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

For more on Mayweather vs. Asakura, check out the live blog below from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.