Fight Music Show 2 Results: Cyborg vs. Silva

MMA Fighting has Fight Music Show 2 results for the Cyborg vs. Silva event Sunday evening from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.

In the main event, Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva. Silva is 17-21 overall and has lost eight straight fights.

Cyborg is one of the most decorated mixed martial artists and has won six straight MMA fights.

Also on the card, Wanderlei Silva’s son, Thor, will compete against Paulo Rangel in his amateur MMA debut.

Check out Cyborg vs. Silva results below.

Boxing card (FITE TV at 1 p.m. ET)

Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva

Acelino Popo Freitas vs. Jose Landi-Jons

Christian Figueiredo vs. Dynho Alves

Felipe Sertanejo vs. Miltinho Vieira

Sergio Bertoluci vs. Chico Salgado

MMA card

John Allan vs. Diego Dias

William Patolino vs. Luan Miau

Jackson Tortora vs. Willian Malvadeza

Edivan Pe de Sapo vs. Alisson Vicente

Patricia Alujas vs. Andressa Romero

Thor Silva vs. Paulo Rangel