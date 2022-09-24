Bobby Green announces positive drug test cancelled UFC 276 fight with Jim Miller

Bobby Green on Friday said he was scratched from UFC 276 due to a positive drug test he said was from on an over-the-counter supplement purchased at Walmart.

Green said he decided to take DHEA, a banned anabolic agent, after watching a YouTube video by Dr. Eric Berg, a popular and controversial health educator and chiropractor based in Virginia. Berg was reprimanded in 2007 by the Virginia medical board for treating patients outside the scope of his chiropractic license and making false statements about his treatment program.

One week before the July 2 pay-per-view event, Green said he was told he’d tested positive for testosterone, forcing the cancellation of his fight with Jim Miller.

“I go, what? What? In 20 years, I’ve never tested positive for anything in 20 years of my sport,” Green said Friday on a video posted to his Instagram account. “I know drugs, and drugs to me, I’ve only heard of them coming in needle form, I’ve heard them coming in some crazy pill form, and last, like maybe I’ve heard of some cream stuff of testosterone. …

“So I say hey, come back, take all the pictures, show them all those bottles. They go, ‘Hey, it’s that one right there. It’s DHEA. That’s a banned substance on our list, and you’re now in failure, and the fight is off.’ A week before the fight. I’m crushed. I’m like, what the f***.”

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which oversees the UFC’s drug testing program, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The agency does not disclose drug positives before they are adjudicated but will do so if the fighter reveals a positive test.

Green said he’d been advised not to speak about his case publicly for fear of getting a longer suspension. But he felt compelled to talk about the situation because he wanted to be truthful to his fans, and after telling the story to so many of his inner circle, he was tired of rehashing it.

“If that’s what they want to do is give me more time because I took something from Walmart that I had no idea was a banned substance, so be it,” Green said. “But, I do want to let you guys know that it’s not USADA’s fault. It’s my fault. I’m taken wrong in this. I f*cked up, and I take responsibility. I was a jackass. I’m the one that made the mistake. I take all responsibility. I ruined my situation.”

In a 30-plus minute video, Green explained his opposition to PEDs while also looking for a natural edge to counteract the effects of aging. He showed a drawer full of supplements from a variety of producers, including UFC supplement partner Thorne, that he said he used for an “all natural” boost.

However, Green also admitted he didn’t heed the UFC’s information on banned substances. Fighters are required to complete educational material on substances prohibited by USADA and the dangers of over-the-counter supplements, which have ensnared dozens of fighters since the program’s inception in 2015. Several fighters have admitted to skipping the material, allowing managers or other reps to complete the materials.

First-time PED offenders found to have used anabolic agents are subject to a two-year suspension under USADA’s rules.

“I had no idea what was going on,” Green said. “I watched a stupid YouTube video, and I did that. F***. I f***** it up, guys. I apologize to my public, to my friends, to my family. My son was supposed to come to this. Like, guys, I was f*cked up.”

