Watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Stevenson vs. Conceicao took place Sept. 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Shakur Stevenson (19-0) and Robson Conceicao (17-2) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN.

Shakur Stevenson defeated Robson Conceicao via unanimous decision (117-109 x2, 118-108).

Catch all the video highlights below.

saw more power from Shakur than I’ve seen before



seems ready to move up in weight



wish he was more willing to accept risk when finishing hurt opponents



great job attacking the body, but he was getting away with some questionably low body shots, like @andreward pointed out pic.twitter.com/9Yaj4Fbx0s — Toby (@phillyknowswins) September 24, 2022

@ShakurStevenson flexed on his opponent and the crowd LOVED IT #StevensonConceicao pic.twitter.com/AM8MceQNpp — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 24, 2022





Will a world title join @RobsonR60 & his gold medal tonight? pic.twitter.com/nFs8Xm0fNJ — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 24, 2022

“You know I’m the best fighter in the world.”



Shakur had to let Bud know who the best was #StevensonConceicao pic.twitter.com/cpN7FeR6lP — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 24, 2022

For more on Stevenson vs. Conceicao, check out the live blog from Bad Left Hook.

STEVENSON vs CONCEICAO: Round 1

Both fighters meet at center ring and Conceicao tries to look to the body with a few shots. Right hand from Conceicao falls short upstairs. Stevenson tries a straight left that gets blocked. Conceicao tries to loop a right hand but can’t find the target. Straight left from Stevenson lands hard to the head of Conceicao. Another left hand scores for Stevenson upstairs. Straight left to the body falls a little short for Stevenson this time. Stevenson landed the best shot of the round.

Stevenson 10-9.

STEVENSON vs CONCEICAO: Round 2

Conceicao misses on some looping shots. Straight left makes partial contact but Stevenson lands a clean jab to the head. Stevenson lands to the body. Straight left lands to the body lands for Stevenson. Conceicao lands a body shot with his right. Straight left lands hard for Stevenson upstairs.

Stevenson 10-9, 20-18.

STEVENSON vs CONCEICAO: Round 3

Conceicao loops a right hook that doesn’t land clean. Counter left gets in for Stevenson. Conceicao lands a body shot and Stevenson wants to respond in kind. Right hand gets in for Conceicao. Left lands to the body for Stevenson. Clean left hand from Stevenson stuns Conceicao who holds on. Stevenson steps to Conceicao and looks to the body. Conceicao lands a left to the body. Stevenson stalks Conceicao around the ring and goes down to the body to end the round.

Stevenson 10-9, 30-27.

STEVENSON vs CONCEICAO: Round 4

Conceicao tries a couple of punches to start the round but is having difficulty landing clean. Uppercut lands for Stevenson and Conceicao retreats. Uppercut lands to the body for Stevenson. Counter uppercut puts Conceicao down but it’s a push. Conceicao holding as he’s clearly hurting a bit. Right hook from Stevenson just misses. Right hook lands for Stevenson this time. Now Stevenson lands a left to the body. Oddly ruled knockdown for Stevenson at the end of the round.

Stevenson 10-8, 40-35.

STEVENSON vs CONCEICAO: Round 5

Stevenson pressing Conceicao as he tries to walk him down. Hard left lands upstairs for Stevenson and Conceicao holds. Conceicao throwing wide hooks and holding to avoid counters from Stevenson. Hard right lands to the body for Conceicao. Counter lands up top for Stevenson. Short left scores for Stevenson. Right lands to the body for Conceicao. Stevenson lands a right hook upstairs this time, then a left.

Stevenson 10-9, 50-44.

STEVENSON vs CONCEICAO: Round 6

Stevenson throws a left to the body after a few lead punches from Conceicao. Hard left lands to the body again for Stevenson. Conceicao comes back with some punches and partially landsa a wide right hook. Straight left lands to the body for Stevenson. Body shot strays low and Stevenson gets a stern warning that he’ll take a point next time. Straight left lands for Stevenson. Another left hand lands clean upstairs for Stevenson. Conceicao getting on the defensive now and eats another big left to the head. Conceicao is retreating and Stevenson leaps in with a right hook.

Stevenson 10-9, 60-53.

STEVENSON vs CONCEICAO: Round 7

Left from Conceicao misses and makes him fall off balance. Straight left from Stevenson scores clean to the face. Straight left lands to the body for Stevenson this time, then another. Conceicao looking to hold and gets warned about it. Straight left from Stevenson stiffens Conceicao’s legs, which are getting increasingly unsteady. Now Conceicao takes a trip to the canvas on what’s ruled a slip. Jab and straight left lands for Stevenson. Jab lands clean as he chases Conceicao down.

Stevenson 10-9, 70-62.

STEVENSON vs CONCEICAO: Round 8

Stevenson misses on a couple of big hooks to start the round. Left to the body lands for Stevenson. Straight right scores for Conceicao. Both fighters trade and Conceicao wants to mount a stand here. Right hand lands for Conceicao, then another partially lands. Conceicao gets himself turned around and takes a shot because of it. Jab and straight left to the body lands for Stevenson. Stevenson lands an uppercut to the body.

Stevenson 10-9, 80-71.

STEVENSON vs CONCEICAO: Round 9

Big left hook misses for Conceicao to start the round. Conceicao leads with a right hand that falls short. Stevenson walks to Conceicao and tries to meet him with a couple of straight shots, Stevenson pushes Conceicao down with a hip toss and gets a point taken away because of it. Counter left falls short for Stevenson.

Stevenson 9-9, 89-80.

STEVENSON vs CONCEICAO: Round 10

Big right hand misses for Conceicao to get this round underway. Conceicao lands a left hand as he flurries. Stevenson tries to sweep a left hook but can’t quite land it clean. Counter left lands well for Stevenson this time. Stevenson flips Conceicao the exact same way as last round but doesn’t have another point taken but rather gets another warning this time. Straight right from Conceicao targets the body.

Stevenson 10-9, 99-89.

STEVENSON vs CONCEICAO: Round 11

Uppercut from Stevenson lands clean as a counter. Another clean left uppercut lands right on the chin on Conceicao again and he’s shaken up a bit. Stevenson doubles up the straight left hand this time. Lead left hand lands clean for Stevenson upstairs. Stevenson goes back down to the body with his left hand. Counter from Stevenson nearly drops Conceicao who manages to keep upright for the time being.

Stevenson 10-9, 109-98.

STEVENSON vs CONCEICAO: Round 12

Stevenson leads with a jab and then quickly reacts with a counter left hand. Straight left lands to the body for Stevenson. Hard left lands straight to the body for Stevenson. Conceicao playing defense and trying to make it to the final bell. Stevenson tries to pick up the pace during the final minute but Conceicao makes sure to stop that in its tracks. Stevenson slips and takes a fall to the canvas. Counter left hand lands upstairs for Stevenson.

Stevenson 10-9, 119-107.