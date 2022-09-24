Mayweather vs. Asakura start time, TV schedule for Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura

The Mayweather vs. Asakura start time and TV schedule for the Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night.

The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on FITE TV pay-per-view. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with Super Rizin 38 featuring a three-bout card headlined by the Mayweather vs. Asakura exhibition that begins at 11 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. The Mayweather vs. Asakura ring walks are expected to take place around 1 a.m. ET.

The Super Rizin fight card is as follows:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura - boxing

Kouzi vs. Jizzy Mack - boxing

Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet - kickboxing (elbows allowed)

Kota Miura vs. Bunchuai Phonsungnoen - special MMA rules

After an intermission, the card moves to Rizin 38 a seven-fight card under Rizin MMA rules that begins at 2 a.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view.

The full Rizin 38 fight card is as follows:

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Kintaro

Seika Izawa vs Anastasia Svetkivska

Si Woo Park vs Ayaka Hamasaki

Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. Kim Soo Chul

Kyohei Hagiwara vs. Chihiro Suzuki

Juri Ohara vs. Luis Gustavo

Shibisai Shoma vs. Callyu Gibrainn