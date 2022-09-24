 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: UFC fighter Paul Craig sneaks kiss on Jed Hue at Polaris 21 weigh-ins

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Paul Craig Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Paul Craig got a little cheeky at Friday’s Polaris weigh-ins.

A veteran UFC light heavyweight, Craig is slated to headline the grappling showcase — Polaris 21: Grapple Island — in a jiu-jitsu match Saturday in Italy against decorated black belt and ADCC champion Jed Hue. The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass.

It’s a diversion that is mostly just a bit of fun for “Bearjew,” who last fought in July in a unanimous decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir at UFC London. And Craig kept the energy light at Friday’s official weigh-ins, sneaking a quick kiss onto Hue’s lips during the pair’s faceoff.

Catch video of Craig’s antics below.

Craig (16-5-1) is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 14 ranked light heavyweight in the world.

The Scotsman has been busy since his setback at UFC London, also competing at the Holytown Havoc 2 grappling event on Aug. 27 in his native Scotland, where he submitted Sam Sweeney with a rear-naked choke.

With submissions in 13 of his 16 career MMA wins, including a memorable triangle choke victory in 2018 over top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev, Craig has no shortage of mat skills. Will he be able to replicate his feat against Hue?

