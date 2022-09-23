 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heck of a Morning: Khamzat Chimaev hinting at move to 185 — is that the right decision?

Khamzat Chimaev is teasing a return to the middleweight division after the massive weight miss that led to the top of the UFC 279 lineup being shuffled around. Since it was the first time Chimaev has ever missed weight, is it the right decision for him to make the move up now?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Chimaev’s “185” tweet, a potential matchup with Paulo Costa, and if that be his next opponent should Chimaev want to return before the end of the year. Additionally, listener questions include the many roles the staff has at MMA Fighting, Bellator Dublin, Yoel Romero’s future if he defeats Melvin Manhoef, the top fights to show newer fans, what the most intriguing fights are for the remainder of the year that are on the books, Raul Rosas Jr. and Bo Nickal’s potential UFC debut opponents, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

