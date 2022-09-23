DAMN! They Were Good: Celebrating the career of Jose Aldo, ‘The King of Rio’ and the Featherweight GOAT

DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and this episode, we are covering the career of one of the greatest fighters of all time, Jose Aldo.

During his 18-year career, Aldo was the undisputed featherweight champion of the world for 2,405 days — second most of all-time behind only the great Anderson Silva — and amassed an incredible nine title defenses. The former UFC and WEC featherweight champion’s career spanned multiple eras, establishing him as one of the all-time greats even if he had chosen to retire after UFC 200 as was rumored. Instead, Aldo continued fighting and dropped down to the bantamweight division, where he remained a top contender until his retirement this past weekend.

Host Jed Meshew is joined by Shaheen Al-Shatti, Guilherme Cruz, Alexander K. Lee and Steven Marrocco to remember one of the most important careers in MMA history.

New episodes of the DAMN! They Were Good podcast come out bi-weekly and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. This week’s episode can be heard below.