UFC 279 Thrill and Agony video: Paulo Costa mocks Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz celebrates with Tommy Lee

By MMA Fighting Newswire
The UFC 279 edition of The Thrill and the Agony focuses on the two top fights atop the pay-per-view card: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland.

The footage takes us behind-the-scenes into the immediate aftermath of Diaz’s fourth-round submission win over Ferguson, which is expected to be Diaz’s final fight in the UFC. Diaz celebrates with his corner, shares a moment with Ferguson, has a run-in with Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe fame, and more. Ferguson also talks through the fight with his team.

The video also gives a behind-the-scenes view into the raucous aftermath of Khamzat Chimaev’s first-round submission of Kevin Holland.

UFC 279 took place Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and aired live on pay-per-view. The card underwent a flurry of late switches following the 7.5-pound weight miss of Chimaev.

Check out the full video above.

