UFC 279 Thrill and Agony video: Paulo Costa mocks Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz celebrates with Tommy Lee

The UFC 279 edition of The Thrill and the Agony focuses on the two top fights atop the pay-per-view card: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland.

The footage takes us behind-the-scenes into the immediate aftermath of Diaz’s fourth-round submission win over Ferguson, which is expected to be Diaz’s final fight in the UFC. Diaz celebrates with his corner, shares a moment with Ferguson, has a run-in with Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe fame, and more. Ferguson also talks through the fight with his team.

The video also gives a behind-the-scenes view into the raucous aftermath of Khamzat Chimaev’s first-round submission of Kevin Holland.

UFC 279 took place Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and aired live on pay-per-view. The card underwent a flurry of late switches following the 7.5-pound weight miss of Chimaev.

Check out the full video above.