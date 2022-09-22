Daniel Rodriguez vs. Neil Magny in the works for UFC Vegas 62

Verbal agreements are in place for a welterweight matchup between Daniel Rodriguez and Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 62.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup for the Oct. 15 event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Bout agreements are expected to be signed shortly. MMA Island first reported the pairing.

Rodriguez makes a quick turnaround after prominent placement on the shuffled UFC 279 card. Originally scheduled to face Kevin Holland at the pay-per-view event, he was rebooked against Li Jingliang when headliner Khamzat Chimaev’s weight miss forced a last-second shift. Rodriguez made the best of the change, outpointing Jingliang in a somewhat controversial decision.

Rodriguez welcomed a rematch with the Chinese fighter, whom he outweighed by nearly 10 pounds, but instead accepted a fight with Magny, one of the 170-pound division’s most durable presences. Magny is three months removed from a loss to red-hot prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov, who submitted him in the first round to snap a two-fight winning streak.

Overall, Magny is 19-8 in the octagon and will attempt to halt the rise of another contender in Rodriguez, who is 7-1. UFC Vegas 62 is expected to be headlined by a flyweight matchup between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo.