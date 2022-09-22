UFC Orlando officially announced for Dec. 3

The UFC is back to Orlando, Fla.

The promotion announced Thursday that its upcoming Dec. 3 event will take place at Amway Center, marking its first visit to the Florida city since February 2018.

No headliner is yet official for the card, though a bout between middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson — currently No. 6 and No. 13 respectively in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — is set to be part of the lineup.

The UFC most recently traveled to Orlando for a UFC on FOX event in on Feb. 24, 2018. In a featherweight main event, Jeremy Stephens scored a stunning knockout of Josh Emmett.

The full card is yet to be released, though several fights have previously been confirmed to for the Dec. 3 event.

Check out the updated UFC Orlando lineup below (bout order not finalized):

Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson

Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce