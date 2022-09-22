 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Orlando officially announced for Dec. 3

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
UFC 271 Weigh-in
Derek Brunson
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The UFC is back to Orlando, Fla.

The promotion announced Thursday that its upcoming Dec. 3 event will take place at Amway Center, marking its first visit to the Florida city since February 2018.

No headliner is yet official for the card, though a bout between middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson — currently No. 6 and No. 13 respectively in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — is set to be part of the lineup.

The UFC most recently traveled to Orlando for a UFC on FOX event in on Feb. 24, 2018. In a featherweight main event, Jeremy Stephens scored a stunning knockout of Josh Emmett.

The full card is yet to be released, though several fights have previously been confirmed to for the Dec. 3 event.

Check out the updated UFC Orlando lineup below (bout order not finalized):

Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson

Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting