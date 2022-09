MMA Fighting has Bellator 285 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland.

In the main event, Benson Henderson and Peter Queally in a clash of lightweight standouts. Both can weigh no more than 156 pounds for the non-title headliner.

The Bellator 285 ceremonial weigh-ins streamed live at 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. local time. Watch a replay above.

Check out the Bellator 285 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 4 p.m. ET)

Benson Henderson (155.4) vs. Peter Queally (154.2)

Melvin Manhoef (205.7) vs. Yoel Romero (205.9)

Leah McCourt (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)

Mads Burnell (145.8) vs. Pedro Carvalho (146)

Ciaran Clarke (149.2) vs. Rafael Hudson (149.8) — 150-pound catchweight bout

Preliminaries (MMA Fighting, 12:30 p.m. ET)

Brett Johns (135.7) vs. Jordan Winski (135)

Brian Moore (135.7) vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva (135.9)

Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Karl Moore (205.8)

Darragh Kelly (155.2) vs. Kye Stevens (155.2)

Georgi Karakhanyan (156) vs. Kane Mousah (155.7)

Kenny Mokhonoana (146) vs. Alex Bodnar (145.6)

Asael Adjoudj (146) vs. Jordan Barton (146)

Dante Schiro (169.9) vs. Luca Poclit (169.7)