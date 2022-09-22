Kevin Holland hints at retirement in cryptic Instagram post: ‘Got paid, I’m out’

Is Kevin Holland hanging up the gloves?

On Thursday, the UFC welterweight hinted at a potential retirement, posting a cryptic message to Instagram that reads as follows:

Had a good run 30 in a little over a month got paid I’m out NEXT CAREER CHOICE??

He also posted the following message on his Instagram Stories:

Retired before 30

MMA Fighting has reached out to Holland’s management for comment.

Holland, 29, most recently fought at UFC 279 where he lost to Khamzat Chimaev by first-round submission in a 180-pound catchweight bout following a last-minute shuffling of the pay-per-view main card. He was 2-0 since dropping down to the welterweight division, following an 8-5 (1 NC) run in the UFC at 185 pounds that included notable wins over Ronaldo Souza, Joaquin Buckley, Anthony Hernandez, and Gerald Meerschaert.

It’s unclear how official Holland’s retirement from MMA competition is given that he has a reputation for making headlines even when not fighting, from announcing fights through an OnlyFans account to his well-publicized vigilante exploits. Should this be the end for Holland, he closes his pro career with a pro record of 23-8 (1 NC) after making his pro debut in 2015.