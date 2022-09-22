 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Between the Links: Jose Aldo retires, UFC Vegas 60 fallout, Bellator Dublin, more

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is turning the page to the next chapter of his life after a stellar career inside the octagon.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel reacts to Aldo’s retirement, the legacy he left behind, and the matchup that got away. Additionally, topics include Cory Sandhagen’s TKO win over Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Vegas 60, his path to getting to a bantamweight title shot, and where he currently sits on the totem pole, the talking points of this past Saturday’s card, Bellator Dublin this Friday — which includes Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally in the main event, along with Yoel Romero vs. Melvin Manhoef in the co-main event — and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and José Youngs.

Watch the show live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.

