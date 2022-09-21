No Bets Barred: Creating the official MMA betting rulebook

Though there is no UFC event this weekend, the No Bets Barred boys are taking no days off, returning with another episode of high-quality gambling content for your listening pleasure.

Fresh off of a week where one of them went 8-1, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew give a brief recap of their bets at UFC Vegas 60, celebrating Cory Sandhagen’s stoppage of Song Yadong which allowed Jed to cash a plus a +2500 long shot wager, and lamenting Daniel Zellhuber’s unfortunate loss. Then Conner and Jed give a brief rundown of their plays for this weekend’s Bellator Dublin event before spending the rest of the show creating arguably the most important document since the Magna Carta: The Official MMA Betting Rulebook.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.