The MMA Hour with Anderson Silva, Yoel Romero, Andre Fili, Damon Jackson, and Campbell McLaren

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I discuss all the latest MMA news.

1:30 p.m.: Former UFC middleweight champ Anderson Silva joins the show to talk about his Oct. 29 boxing match with Jake Paul.

2 p.m.: Damon Jackson talks about his UFC Vegas 60 performance and the circumstances he faced going into the fight with Pat Sabatini.

2:30 p.m.: Andre Fili recaps his UFC Vegas 60 win over Bill Algeo and his thoughts on MMA judging.

3 p.m.: Yoel Romero discusses his Bellator 285 fight with Melvin Manhoef.

3:30 p.m.: Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren catches us up on the Hispanic MMA promotion and the launch of women’s MMA showdown “Reina o Nada.”

4 p.m.: Ariel Helwani answers your questions in the latest “On the Nose.”

